eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.26

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 178935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $595,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

