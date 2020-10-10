Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) SVP Franco Valle Sells 10,643 Shares

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EIDX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $75.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

