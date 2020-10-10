Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $12.41 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 246.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 193,788 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 129.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.