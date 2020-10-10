Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 3,398 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $25.70 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asana stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

