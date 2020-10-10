Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $745,381.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

