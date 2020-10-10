Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 567,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

