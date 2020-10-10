Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Buys 3,500,000 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,000,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01.

About Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX)

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

