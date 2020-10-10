Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72. 698,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,897,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $9,776,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $5,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 788,007 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.