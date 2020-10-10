Encavis (ETR:CAP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €17.82 ($20.96) and last traded at €17.82 ($20.96). Approximately 715,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.52 ($20.61).

CAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.65.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

