Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro Sells 59,800 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$275,080.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Luis Renato Castro sold 153,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total transaction of C$820,692.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Luis Renato Castro sold 235,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$1,419,165.00.

EDR opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $737.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.60.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

