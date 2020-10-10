Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded to Neutral at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

EXK opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

