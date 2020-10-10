ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELEZY. Citigroup lowered ENDESA S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get ENDESA S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENDESA S A/ADR stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. ENDESA S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

About ENDESA S A/ADR

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.