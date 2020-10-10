Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of ET opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 166.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

