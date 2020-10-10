EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rose 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,086,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,711,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

