Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $19.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

