Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $115,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $300.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

