Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $174,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

