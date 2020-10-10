Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $188,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 429,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Starbucks by 357.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

