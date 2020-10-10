Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $97,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.