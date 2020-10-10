Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $965,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,942,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

