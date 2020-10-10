Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $163.82 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $163,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.