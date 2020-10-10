Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $178.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $189.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

