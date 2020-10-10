Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $203.28 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $203,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.