Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $196,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $239.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $239.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.