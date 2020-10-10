Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,114 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $105,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 82.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 666,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

