Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $178,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

