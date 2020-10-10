Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,488 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $139,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $86,023,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.