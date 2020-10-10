Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 177,235 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,235 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $100,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $47,894,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

