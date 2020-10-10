Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $140,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.