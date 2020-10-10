EOS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00023636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, TOPBTC, Rfinex and C2CX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,462,440 coins and its circulating supply is 936,762,428 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinBene, Tidex, Livecoin, IDAX, Ovis, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Liqui, Mercatox, IDCM, TOPBTC, COSS, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, GOPAX, Tidebit, Kuna, DOBI trade, DragonEX, Coinbe, WazirX, BitMart, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Exmo, Fatbtc, Rfinex, Kucoin, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, OEX, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Coindeal, CPDAX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Zebpay, BCEX, Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates, ChaoEX, EXX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, BitFlip, CoinTiger, YoBit, DigiFinex, BigONE, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Bithumb, OTCBTC, LBank, Coinone, Cryptomate, Koinex, Poloniex and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

