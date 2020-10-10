Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. Equinox Gold Cp reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinox Gold Cp.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 83.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 805,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 321.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 436.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

