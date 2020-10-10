Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CryoPort Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CryoPort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $49.06 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $70,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.