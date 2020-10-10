Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Northland Power stock opened at C$41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.55. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

