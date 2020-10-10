Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for electroCore, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

electroCore stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in electroCore by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

