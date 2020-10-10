Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $205.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $41,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

