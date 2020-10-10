Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hess Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

NYSE:HES opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,329 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hess by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

