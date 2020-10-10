Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

