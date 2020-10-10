Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.35

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 181499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Era Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Era Group by 112.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Era Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Era Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Era Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

