Espers (ESP) Price Up 30.5% This Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market cap of $838,292.08 and $402.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,309.03 or 1.00057724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00602700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.01017253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00109204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.