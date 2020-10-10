Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,175,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,351,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.24.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

