Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.85. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

