Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by Truist from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,537,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 719,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 324,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 227,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.