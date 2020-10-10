Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 5.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.26. 34,247,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 28,354,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

