EZCORP Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EZCORP in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $280.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.65.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

