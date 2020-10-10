Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Director Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Director Paul Russell Ankcorn purchased 185,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,175.

Shares of CVE FNC opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. Fancamp Exploration Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

Get Fancamp Exploration alerts:

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.