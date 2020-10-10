Fetch.ai Hits Market Cap of $42.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi, Hotbit, Coinall and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,716,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, BitAsset, Binance, KuCoin, Korbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, BiKi, MXC, Coinall, Hotbit, Bitbns, WazirX, BitMax, Bitrabbit and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

