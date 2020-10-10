Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 274.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

