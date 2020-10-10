First American Bank Has $270,000 Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average is $238.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.