First American Bank Sells 342 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of CB opened at $120.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

