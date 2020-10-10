First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.